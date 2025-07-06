World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will take on Elise Mertens in the women's singles Round of 16 match at Wimbledon 2025 on July 6. The Aryna Sabalenka vs Elise Mertens thrilling clash is set to be played on Centre Court and is scheduled to get underway at approximately 7:10 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). In India, Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of Wimbledon 2025, and fans can watch Aryna Sabalenka vs Elise Mertens on its channels. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can also watch Andrey Aryna Sabalenka vs Elise Mertens live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing a subscription. Wimbledon Breaks Strict All-White Dress Code Rule, Allows Players To Wear Black Armbands To Honour Diogo Jota After His Tragic Death in Car Crash.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Elise Mertens Match Details

𝙃𝙪𝙣𝙩 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙌𝙪𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙚𝙧-𝙛𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙡𝙨 𝙗𝙚𝙜𝙞𝙣𝙨! 🔥@carlosalcaraz & @SabalenkaA ➡️ Round of 16! Yuki Bhambri ➡️ Round 2 of Mixed Doubles!#Wimbledon2025, Day 7 | SUN, 6th JULY, 3 PM onwards, LIVE on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/FeAPIkXsJb — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)