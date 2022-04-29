Boris Becker has been sentenced to jail for two and half-years in the UK for hiding assets in order to avoid getting bankrupt. The former Wimbledon champion was found guilty under the Insolvency Act. He was earlier declared bankrupt in 2017.

Former German tennis champion Boris Becker sentenced to two years and six months in jail by a London court on Friday for hiding hundreds of thousands of pounds of assets after he was declared bankrupt: AP— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)