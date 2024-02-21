Tennis legend Boris Becker congratulated Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma after the couple announced the birth of their baby boy Akaay. Virat and Anushka took to social media to reveal that they became parents for the second time on February 15. Taking to Kohli's post, Becker wrote, "Many congratulations to you and particularly to your wife for the good news !!!" This was Virat and Anushka's second child after Vamika, who was born in January 2021. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Name Their Baby Boy Akaay – Know What It Means!

Boris Becker Congratulates Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Many congratulations to you and particularly to your wife for the good news !!! https://t.co/Zqc5f83izv — Boris Becker (@TheBorisBecker) February 21, 2024

