Colombian singer Shakira was charged by Spanish prosecutors in 2018 as she had failed to pay 14.5 million euros in taxes for the income she had earned between 2012 – 2014. As per latest reports, Shakira has been found guilty of tax evasion. The Spanish prosecutors have reportedly called for eight-year prison for the singer and also fine of more than $23.51 million over the tax fraud case. Shakira Rejects Prosecutors' Offer in Tax Fraud Case, Singer Opts to Face Trial.

Update On Shakira’s Tax Fraud Case

A Spanish prosecutor has asked for more than eight years in prison for Colombian superstar Shakira and a fine of more than $23.5 million in a tax fraud case, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported https://t.co/PBXXxZTI9j — Reuters (@Reuters) July 29, 2022

