Daler Mehndi has been sentenced to two-year in jail by Patiala Court in alleged 2003 human trafficking case. The appeal filed by the Punjabi singer against his two-year jail sentence has been dismissed by Additional Sessions Judge HS Grewal. Singer Daler Mehndi Gets Bail After Being Convicted in Human Trafficking Case.

Daler Mehndi Sentenced To Jail

Trouble for #DalerMehndi Daler sentenced to 2-year jail term in an alleged human trafficking case. Patiala Police take singer into custody pic.twitter.com/1IfIkwSGt6 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) July 14, 2022

