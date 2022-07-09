A new champion is crowned at Wimbledon 2022 as Kazhakstan's Elena Rybakina wins the competition for the first time in her career. The 23-year-old came back after losing the first set to defeat Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the finals.

Elena Rybakina rises to the occasion ✨ In its centenary year, Centre Court crowns a new Ladies’ Singles champion#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 pic.twitter.com/Wabfr0GTdS — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2022

Watch the Winning Moment

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)