British tennis star Emma Raducanu opened up on rumours about her "friendship" with world No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz. In a press conference, Emma Raducanu had ahead of her first-round match in Wimbledon 2025, she was asked a question about her "friendship" with Carlos Alcaraz. Emma Raducanu replied saying, "We're just good friends", with a smile on her face. Just after her reply to the question, the moderator interrupted saying to wrap up the interview. Emma Raducanu laughed out again, saying, “Way to wrap up.” There has been strong rumours on social media of the two tennis stars Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz dating. Emma Raducanu has won the first round match in the Women's Singles at Wimbledon 2025. Carlos Alcaraz Aims for Third Straight Wimbledon 2025 Title, Says ‘I Love Playing on Grass’.

Emma Raducanu on Dating Rumours With Carlos Alcaraz:

Emma Raducanu answers a question about her friendship with Carlos Alcaraz 🎙️ What a note to end the press conference on 😂 #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/PMOPLbvOXQ — TENNIS (@Tennis) June 28, 2025

