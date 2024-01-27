World Number Two Aryna Sabalenka made it to the Australian Open 2024 finals without dropping a set and has been in devastating form. Moved up to the seventh spot in the ranking with the Australian Open 2024 finals berth Quiwen Zhen had to sweat it out for her place in the finals. becoming the first Chinese star to make it to the Grand Slam finals since Li Na. In a head-to-head matchup Sabalenka leads Zheng with a sole win in the US Open quarter-final. The exciting match is scheduled to start at 02:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network has broadcasting rights to the Australian Open 2024, and the Aryna Sabalenka vs Qinwen Zheng Women’s Singles final will be telecasted on Sony Sports 3, 4, 5. Fans can also enjoy Aryna Sabalenka vs Qinwen Zheng Women’s Singles final Live Streaming will be available on the Sony LIV App. Alexander Zverev Forgets His Dad’s Birthday, Fans Join Him in Singing ‘Happy Birthday’ Song During Post-Match Interview at Australian Open 2024 (Watch Video)

Watch Aryna Sabalenka vs Qinwen Zheng, Australian Open 2024 Final Live on Sony Sports Network

