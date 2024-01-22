Alexander Zverev needed five sets for the second time in the Australian Open 2024 to advance to the next rounds of the competition, and there is no question that he preparing hard for a chance at his first Grand Slam win. Meanwhile, the on-court interviewer reminded Zverev about his father’s birthday who was in the stands cheering for the 26-year-old German star. The presenter asked him if the win was the perfect birthday gift for his father, Alexander Zverev Sr., but he admitted to forgetting the occasion. "I completely forgot, I'm very very sorry," he told his father from a distance. He then sang the 'Happy Birthday' song for Zverev Sr. to make amends and the crowd joined as well. Zverev took Tennis lessons from his father, who was also a tennis professional, since his childhood. Novak Djokovic Fails In His Attempt To Recreate Aryna Sabalenka’s Viral 'Kick' at Australian Open 2024 (Watch Video).

Alexander Zverev Forgets His Dad’s Birthday – Reminded by On court Interviewer (Watch Video)

😅 Alexander Zverev can be forgiven for forgetting it's his father's birthday as he was a bit busy... At least he got to sing 'happy birthday' with the Australian Open crowd! 🥳🎶#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/XC6xh8bBak — Eurosport (@eurosport) January 22, 2024

