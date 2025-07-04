Carlos Alcaraz is set to go up against Jan-Lennard Struff in the third round of men's singles at Wimbledon 2025 on July 4. The Jan-Lennard Struff vs Carlos Alcaraz match is set to be played at the Centre Court and it will get underway approximately at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). In India, Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of Wimbledon 2025 and fans can watch the Jan-Lennard Struff vs Carlos Alcaraz on its channels. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can also watch Jan-Lennard Struff vs Carlos Alcaraz live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing a subscription. Wimbledon Breaks Strict All-White Dress Code Rule, Allows Players To Wear Black Armbands To Honour Diogo Jota After His Tragic Death in Car Crash.

Jan-Lennard Struff vs Carlos Alcaraz

Big names take the center stage at #Wimbledon today with #CarlosAlcaraz and #ArynaSabalenka leading the charge! 🎾🌱 While India’s #YukiBhambri will be gunning for a Round 2 berth in Mixed Doubles! 🇮🇳#Wimbledon2025, Day 5 | FRI, 4th JULY, 3 PM onwards on Star Sports Network &… pic.twitter.com/iqkPR21Idv — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)