The Wimbledon 2025 has witnessed several top celebrities from all walks of life in attendance and it was no different on Day 3. WWE Undisputed Champion John Cena attended Wimbledon 2025 alongside his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh. In a video shared by Wimbledon's official social media, John Cena was seen dressed in formal wear and he was seen talking to his wife seated right beside him. John Cena was in action at Night of Champions 2025 in Saudi Arabia, where he defeated CM Punk to retain the WWE Undisputed title in a chaotic main event, which saw Seth Rollins and his faction interfere. Besides WWE, John Cena also saw his new movie 'Heads of State', which also features Priyanka Chopra, release on July 2. John Cena Wallpapers and HD Images for Free Download: HD Photos of WWE's 17-Time World Champion for WhatsApp Status, Facebook Profile Pic and Instagram To Share Online.

John Cena, Wife Shay Shariatzadeh Attend Wimbledon 2025

