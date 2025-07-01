Novak Djokovic will aim at his eighth Wimbledon title as he will commence his journey in the 2025 edition by taking on French Tennis star Alexandre Muller. The Novak Djokovic vs Alexandre Muller first round Wimbledon 2025 men's match is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, July 01, and has an approximate start time of 9:35 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Novak Djokovic vs Alexandre Muller first round Wimbledon 2025 match is set to be hosted at centre court of All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Wimbledon 2025 in India. So, fans looking for live telecast viewing options for the Novak Djokovic vs Alexandre Muller first round Wimbledon 2025 match can tune in to Star Sports TV channels. Fans looking for Wimbledon 2025 live streaming details will get it on the JioHotstar app and website. Lorenzo Musetti Knocked Out From Wimbledon 2025; Qualifier Nikoloz Basilashvili Stuns No 7 Seed in First Round.

Novak Djokovic vs Alexandre Muller, Wimbledon 2025 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

Djokovic. Sinner. Gauff. Iga. Big names, big dreams — all eyeing that winning start on the grass! 🌱💫 Who’ll set the tone early in their title chase?#Wimbledon2025 👉 Round 1 | TUE, 1st JULY, 3 PM on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/O88dDnS5GF — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)