Wimbledon 2025's first round continues to provide shocks as Lorenzo Musetti gets knocked out of the competition in the first round. Last time's semifinalist and seventh seed lost to Qualifier Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-2, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1. It is the third time Musetti has lost in the first round at Wimbledon and the third time he has been eliminated by a player Ranked as low as No. 126 in the PIF ATP Rankings. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard Records Fastest Serve in the History of Wimbledon; Achieves Feat by Clocking 153 MPH During Clash Against Taylor Fritz in 2025 (Watch Video).

Lorenzo Musetti Knocked Out From Wimbledon 2025

The seeds keep falling... Qualifier Nikoloz Basilashvili defeats No.7 seed and 2024 semi-finalist Lorenzo Musetti 6-2, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/GwcRRqTeb2 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 1, 2025

