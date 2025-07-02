Carlos Alcaraz is set to take on Oliver Tarvet in a men's singles second round clash at Wimbledon 2025 on Wednesday, July 2. The Carlos Alcaraz vs Oliver Tarvet Wimbledon 2025 match is set to be played at the Centre Court and it is expected to start approximately at 7:10 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Wimbledon 2025 has Star Sports Network as its official broadcast partner and the Carlos Alcaraz vs Oliver Tarvet live telecast will be available on its channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Oliver Tarvet Wimbledon 2025 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing a subscription. Emma Raducanu Reacts to Dating Rumours With Carlos Alcaraz, British Tennis Star Says 'Just Good Friends' With Smile During Wimbledon 2025 Press Conference (Watch Video).

Oliver Tarvet Confident Ahead of Facing Carlos Alcaraz

Locked in ahead of the second round 🔒#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/sPWQeQflqF — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)