Taylor Fritz is set to lock horns with Gabriel Diallo in a men's singles second-round contest at Wimbledon 2025 on Wednesday, July 2. The Taylor Fritz vs Gabriel Diallo match will be played at Court 1 and it is expected to start approximately at 10:10 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). In India, Star Sports holds the broadcast rights of Wimbledon 2025 and fans can watch Taylor Fritz vs Gabriel Diallo live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. In case of an online viewing option, fans can watch Taylor Fritz vs Gabriel Diallo live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website for free, only for a limited time after which they will require a subscription. John Cena Attends Wimbledon 2025, WWE Undisputed Champion Spotted Enjoying Tennis Alongside Wife Shay Shariatzadeh (Watch Video).

Taylor Fritz vs Gabriel Diallo

No. 1 Court awaits... Gab Diallo will be the third match on the second-largest show court at the All England Club today, taking on No. 5 Taylor Fritz in a Second Round showdown!#WeAreUK x #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/VjpXpR3mXO — Kentucky Men's Tennis (@UKMensTennis) July 2, 2025

