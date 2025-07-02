Yuki Bhambri will be in action when he teams up with Robert Galloway in the first round of men's doubles at Wimbledon 2025 on Wednesday, July 2. The Yuki Bhambri and Robert Galloway vs Manuel Guinard and Romain Arneodo match is set to be played at Court 5 and it is set to start approximately at 4:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of Wimbledon 2025 and fans are likely to find the Yuki Bhambri and Robert Galloway vs Manuel Guinard and Romain Arneodo live telecast on its channels. There's also an online viewing option with fans being able to watch Wimbledon 2025 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription. Wimbledon 2025: Novak Djokovic Advances to Second Round After Four-Set Win Over Alexandre Muller.

🇮🇳 India’s No.1 doubles player Yuki Bhambri is ready for Wimbledon! Teaming up with 🇺🇸 Robert Galloway, the 16th seeds will open their campaign against 🇫🇷 Manuel Guinard/🇲🇨 Romain Arneodo. Just last week,Yuki & Galloway finished runners-up at the ATP 250 Mallorca..🙌#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/9xjeJI5IE6 — All India Tennis Association (@AITA__Tennis) July 1, 2025

