Three-time Grand Slam finalist Ons Jabeur is taking a break from competitive tennis. The 30-year-old announced her decision on social media on Thursday, July 17. Ons Jabeur is the first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam final. However, she has struggled with her form in recent months. Jabeur has failed to get past the third round of a major tennis tournament this year. Ons Jabeur had a disappointing campaign at Wimbledon 2025 after she retired from her first-round match against Viktoriya Tomova. Ons Jabeur Meets Cristiano Ronaldo in Riyadh, Pic Goes Viral.

Ons Jabeur To Take Break From Tennis

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ons Jabeur أنس جابر (@onsjabeur)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)