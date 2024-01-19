Jannik Sinner is set for a men's singles third-round clash against Sebastian Baez in the Australian Open 2024. The match will be played at the Margaret Court Arena and it starts at 6:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel will provide live telecast of this match. Fans, who want to watch live streaming online of the Jannik Sinner vs Sebastian Baez, can do so on the SonyLIV app and website. Sinner had beaten Jesper De Jong in the second round. Australian Open 2024: Alexander Zverev Plays-out a Five-Setter Against Debutant Lukas Klein, Advances to Third Round.

Jannick Sinner vs Sebastian Baez

As the sun rises in Melbourne, so does the excitement on the tennis court 🔥 Watch Men's Singles Round 3️⃣ of #AO2024, from tomorrow 5:30 am onwards, only on #SonySportsNetwork 📺#AustralianOpen #AusOpen #SlamOfTheGreats pic.twitter.com/guMNU4mUOK — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 18, 2024

