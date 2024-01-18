World Number six Alexander Zverev had to play out an exhausting five-set thriller against Slovakian Lukas Klein to advance to the third round. With both players strong on the serve, the match required two tie-breakers to settle the winner. Seeded 163 in the world, Lukas Klein delivered a masterclass game in his Australian Open Debut. But Experienced Zverev rallies past the 25-year-old star keeping his nerves in the final moments of the game. The final scoreline reads 7-5, 3-6,4-6,7-6,7-6 in favour of Alexander Zverev. Australian Open 2024 Day 4 Highlights Daily Round-up and Match Results: Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Coco Gauff Advance to Third Round; Ons Jabeur, Maria Sakkari, Lorenzo Musetti Crash Out of the Tournament.

Alexander Zverev Advances to the Third Round

WHAT A BATTLE! World #6 and Olympic champ Alexander Zverev survives #163 Lukas Klein 7-5, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6(5), 7-6(10-7) to reach the 3rd round at the #AusOpen. 4h30. Klein hit 80 (!) winners. Wow. INCREDIBLE match! pic.twitter.com/FIct0OLjwe — José Morgado (@josemorgado) January 18, 2024

