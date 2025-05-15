Jasmine Paolini vs Peyton Stearns Italian Open 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Live TV Telecast of Women’s Singles Semi-Final Tennis Match?

Jasmine Paolini will meet unseeded Peyton Stearns in the high-voltage WTA Italian Open 2025 semi-final match on Wednesday. The Jasmine Paolini vs Peyton Stearns thrilling encounter will be held at Foro Italico in Rome, Italy. The Italian Open 2025 semi-final will begin at 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India do not have any live telecast option for the Jasmine Paolini vs Peyton Stearns Italian Open 2025 match. But there's an online viewing option, though, as they can watch the Jasmine Paolini vs Peyton Stearns live streaming on Tennis TV after purchasing a subscription. Italian Open 2025: Rohan Bopanna-Adam Pavlasek Exit Ends India’s Challenge in Men’s Doubles.

Jasmine Paolini vs Peyton Stearns, Italian Open 2025 Semi-Final

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)