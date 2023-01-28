Australian duo Jason Kubler and Rinky Hijakata have won the Australian Open 2023 Men's Doubles title. Kubler and Hijakata defeated Hugo Nys and Jan Zielinski in straight sets 6-4, 7-6(7-4). The match, which lasted 1 hour and 23 minutes, was totally controlled by the Australian pair. Earlier in the last year, another Australian duo Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis won the Men's Doubles title in Australian Open. Aryna Sabalenka Wins Australian Open 2023 Women’s Singles Title; Edges Past Elena Rybakina in Close Encounter.

Jason Kubler and Rinky Hijakata Win Australian Open 2023 Men’s Doubles

The 5th unseeded team to win the Australian Open men’s doubles title in the Open Era 😍#AusOpen • #AO2023 pic.twitter.com/h6AoZfUlaB — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 28, 2023

