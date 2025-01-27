Novak Djokovic shared a message for Alexander Zverev after he lost the Australian Open 2025 final to Jannik Sinner. The German was unable to stop the ruthless Jannik Sinner who went on to win the match 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3. Taking to Instagram, Novak Djokovic shared a story that featured a picture of Alexander Zverev and Jannik Sinner. 'Sasha, keep believing my friend! You have IT in you," he wrote for the German tennis star. Novak Djokovic also congratulated Jannik Sinner, writing, "Auguri Jannik". 'Auguri' in Italian translates to 'Congratulations.' Novak Djokovic Booed By Crowd After Injury Forces His Exit from Australian Open 2025 Semifinal, Alexander Zverev Asks Fans to 'Show Some Love' (Watch Video).

Novak Djokovic Congratulates Jannik Sinner, Shares Message for Alexander Zverev

Djokovic shares praise for Sinner and Zverev �❤️ pic.twitter.com/FlDq0FA5H2 — Eurosport (@eurosport) January 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)