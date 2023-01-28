Belarusian tennis star Aryna Sabalenka has won her first ever Grand Slam title in the Women's Singles category of the Australian Open 2023. Sabalenka defeated Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan 2-1 (4-6, 6-3, 6-4) at the iconic Rod Laver Arena. Rybakina started the match well and took the first set. However once Sabalenka broke Rybakina's serve in the 2nd set, she took the control of the match and then managed to hold her nerve to seal the victory. ‘You Are Much Needed Hope for Women in Sports’ Husband Shoaib Malik’s Inspirational Post for Wife Sania Mirza After Indian Tennis Star Featured in Her Last Grand Slam.

Aryna Sabalenka Wins Australian Open 2023 Women’s Singles Title

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)