Jannik Sinner recently won the Wimbledon title by beating Carlos Alcaraz in the final. Alcaraz was eyeing a three-peat at the All-England Lawn Tennis and Croquet club having won two titles consecutively. But Sinner's supreme athleticism and ball-striking made him concede defeat. After Sinner won, Wimbledon's official social media handle shared the video of cricketer Rohit Sharma from when he visited the competition in 2024. In the video, Rohit praised Sinner's forehand and thought that he could have played the pull shot well. Wimbledon also indicated that with his eye for talents, Rohit 'predicted' that Sinner could win in the near future and he did in 2025. Wimbledon 2025: Sachin Tendulkar Hails Jannik Sinner for Maiden Title After Win Over Carlos Alcaraz.

Did Rohit Sharma 'Predict' Jannik Sinner's Wimbledon 2025 Win?

