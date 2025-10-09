In an intense encounter, America’s Jessica Pegula managed to edge past Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova in their third round Wuhan Open 2025. Seeded sixth, Pegula notched a 5-7, 6-3, and 3-6 match victory over the ninth-seeded Alexandrova to book a place in the quarter-finals of the WTA tennis tournament. This was Pegula’s fifth third-setter win in a row, drawing level with Alexandrova in the head-to-head tally in 2025 (2-2). Pegula became the first player to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Wuhan Open 2025. Wuhan Open 2025: Ann Li Advances to Second Round As Emma Raducanu Retires From Opener Due to Dizziness
Jessica Pegula Moves Into Wuhan QFs
Game. Set. Match. 🎾@JPegula comes out on top against Alexandrova winning 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 💪#WuhanOpen pic.twitter.com/BLw0gEFp2d
— wta (@WTA) October 9, 2025
