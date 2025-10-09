In an intense encounter, America’s Jessica Pegula managed to edge past Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova in their third round Wuhan Open 2025. Seeded sixth, Pegula notched a 5-7, 6-3, and 3-6 match victory over the ninth-seeded Alexandrova to book a place in the quarter-finals of the WTA tennis tournament. This was Pegula’s fifth third-setter win in a row, drawing level with Alexandrova in the head-to-head tally in 2025 (2-2). Pegula became the first player to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Wuhan Open 2025. Wuhan Open 2025: Ann Li Advances to Second Round As Emma Raducanu Retires From Opener Due to Dizziness

Jessica Pegula Moves Into Wuhan QFs

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (WTA). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)