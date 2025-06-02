Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Coco Gauff, French Open 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Live TV Telecast of Women's Singles Fourth Round Roland Garros Tennis Match?

Aiming to win her first title at Roland Garros, America's Coco Gauff will face off against Ekaterina Alexandrova in the fourth round of the ongoing French Open 2025 Women's Singles on Monday, June 2. Check live streaming and live telecast viewing options of the fourth round Women's Singles match below.

Coco Gauff is aiming for her first French Open Grand Slam win (Photo Credit: X@CocoGauff)
Jun 02, 2025 02:15 PM IST

Aiming to win her first title at Roland Garros, America's Coco Gauff will face off against Ekaterina Alexandrova in the fourth round of the ongoing French Open 2025 Women's Singles on Monday, June 2. The Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Coco Gauff French Open 2025 clash is scheduled to begin at 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)  at Court Philippe-Chatrier. Fans looking for live telecast viewing options of the Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Coco Gauff match can tune in to Sony Sports TV channels, as Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the French Open 2025 in India. Fans in India can also avail themselves of live streaming viewing options for the Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Coco Gauff French Open 2025 fourth round Women's Singles match on the SonyLIV & FanCode app and website. French Open 2025: Elina Svitolina Saves Match Points and Beats 2024 Runner-up Jasmine Paolini to Enter Quarterfinal.

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Coco Gauff, French Open 2025 Live

