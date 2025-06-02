Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Coco Gauff, French Open 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Live TV Telecast of Women's Singles Fourth Round Roland Garros Tennis Match?

Aiming to win her first title at Roland Garros, America's Coco Gauff will face off against Ekaterina Alexandrova in the fourth round of the ongoing French Open 2025 Women's Singles on Monday, June 2. The Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Coco Gauff French Open 2025 clash is scheduled to begin at 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Court Philippe-Chatrier. Fans looking for live telecast viewing options of the Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Coco Gauff match can tune in to Sony Sports TV channels, as Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the French Open 2025 in India. Fans in India can also avail themselves of live streaming viewing options for the Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Coco Gauff French Open 2025 fourth round Women's Singles match on the SonyLIV & FanCode app and website. French Open 2025: Elina Svitolina Saves Match Points and Beats 2024 Runner-up Jasmine Paolini to Enter Quarterfinal.

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Coco Gauff, French Open 2025 Live

4 top matches. 8 fierce contenders 💪 Will the top seeds dominate or are upsets on the cards?#RolandGarrosOnFanCode #AdvantageFans pic.twitter.com/dQ58mtSZjz — FanCode (@FanCode) June 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)