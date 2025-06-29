John Cena is one of the most decorated wrestlers in WWE history. The legendary wrestler was born on April 23, 1977, in West Newbury, Massachusetts. Apart from professional wrestling, John Cena is also an actor and former rapper. In his early life, Cena decided to pursue a bodybuilding career. In 1998, the professional wrestler received his degree in exercise physiology from Springfield College in Massachusetts. However, the great wrestler decided to take wrestling classes after he moved to California. John Cena transitioned into professional wrestling in 1999, making his debut with the Ultimate Pro Wrestling (UPW). Cena's athleticism and charisma caught the eye of the WWE, leading to his signing with the company. WWE Night of Champions 2025 Results And Highlights: John Cena Retains Undisputed Championship Title, Cody Rhodes Becomes King of Ring and Other Highlights of PLE Event.

Cena's rise in the WWE was quick. He subsequently signed with the Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) organisation, which was then a training ground for the WWE. After he won the OVW heavyweight title in 2002, John Cena participated in the main roster events of WWE. Initially, the WWE superstar was performing on SmackDown. After winning the WWE championship in 2005, he joined the Raw division. Since then, Cena has never looked back and has become one of the most successful and greatest wrestlers of all time.

As is the case with popular WWE athletes, fans are always on the lookout for HD images and pictures which can be used as wallpapers. John Cena's case is no different, as he is one of the most popular wrestlers across the globe. The 17-time world champion is one of the most followed wrestlers, and fans eager to look for John Cena's HD wallpapers and images can scroll below. These John Cena HD pics can be downloaded for free and used as wallpapers for phones and desktops for WhatsApp status. It can also be used for use as Facebook and Instagram profile pictures. Fans can also share these John Cena images. John Cena Wins 17th World Title: Ric Flair Reacts as ‘Cenation Leader’ Breaks His Record By Winning WWE Undisputed Championship at WrestleMania 41.

John Cena HD Wallpaper With WWE Undisputed Championship Title

John Cena. (Photo credits: X/@WWE)

John Cena HD Wallpaper With WWE Heavyweight and Championship Titles

John Cena. (Photo credits: X/@JohnCenaCrews)

John Cena HD Wallpaper

John Cena. (Photo credits: X/@JohnCenaCrews)

John Cena With the WWE Undisputed Title

John Cena. (Photo credits: X/@JohnCenaCrews)

John Cena "You Can't See Me" HD Wallpaper

John Cena. (Photo credits: X/@JohnCena)

John Cena HD Wallpaper With WWE United States Champion Title

John Cena. (Photo credits: X/@JohnCenaCrews)

John Cena HD Pic

John Cena. (Photo credits: X/@JohnCena)

John Cena. (Photo credits: X/@JohnCena)

During the Money in the Bank 2024 PLE, John Cena announced his retirement from competing in WWE events. The great wrestler said his final in-ring competition will be in 2025 as a part of a farewell tour. John Cena is also the record holder of the record for most world championship wins in professional wrestling. At WrestleMania 41 PLE, John Cena defeated Cody Rhodes to clinch the WWE Undisputed Championship title to claim his 17th world title, surpassing legendary Ric Flair's 16 world title record.

