Karman Kaur Thandi became the first Indian woman to win a Pro Title in the United States of America after Sania Mirza with her victory in the ITF W60 Evansville event. She defeated World No. 294 Yulia Starodubtsewa 7-5 4-6 6-1 to not only win the title but also secure for herself a US Open 2023 Qualifying round. Taking to social media, she shared a quote to react to this achievement, that goes, "As your faith is strengthened, you will find that there is no longer the need to have a sense of control, that things will flow as they will, and that you will flow with them, to your great delight and benefit."

Karman Kaur Thandi Wins W60 Evansville Title

As your faith is strengthened you will find that there is no longer the need to have a sense of control, that things will flow as they will, and that you will flow with them, to your great delight and benefit. ~Wingate Paine Great week in Evansville!💪🏼🏆 pic.twitter.com/Lg0WcbtiGv — Karman Kaur Thandi (@KarmanThandi) July 24, 2023

'Hard Work Pays'

Hard work pays. https://t.co/WPtLBLSfeo — Karman Kaur Thandi (@KarmanThandi) July 23, 2023

