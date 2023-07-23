Warsaw (Poland), July 23: Russian tennis player Vera Zvonareva has been banned from entering Poland, the country's Ministry of the Interior says. She was to participate in a WTA 250 tournament in Warsaw. On Friday, a communique on the ministry website says the Border Guard prevented entry by the former World No.2, who flew in from Belgrade on a French visa. She remained in the transit zone of the Warsaw airport and, on Saturday, flew to Podgorica, Montenegro. Denis Shapovalov Gets Engaged to Girlfriend and Fellow Tennis Player Mirjam Bjorklund, Announces Development on Social Media (See Pics)

Zvonareva, currently ranked 60th, was to take part in the PNB Paribas Warsaw Open tournament that begins Monday. The 38-year-old player was still on the event's participants list on Sunday.The WTA said in a statement it was evaluating the situation. Poland, which supports Ukraine in its war against Russia's aggression, said that Zvonareva was on a banned list and has not been allowed into the country for reasons of state and public security. The communique stressed that Poland is consistent in opposing the "regime of Russian and Belarusian Presidents Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko" and is not allowing "people who support Russian and Belarusian actions to enter our country." AP AYG