The Aryna Sabalenka vs Leylah Fernandez US Open 2025 match witnessed a memorable off-the-court moment for two fans who got engaged during the clash at the Louis Armstrong Stadium on Saturday, August 30. In a viral video shared on the US Open's official social media, a fan was seen getting down on his knees in the stands at the Louis Armstrong Stadium and proposing to his girlfriend, who was surprised and overjoyed with this sudden marriage proposal. As other spectators around them filmed the special moment, the woman said 'yes', after which the man put the ring on her finger. This marriage proposal was shown on the big screen as spectators at the Louis Armstrong Stadium applauded the couple. Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka defeated Leylah Fernandez 6-3, 7-6 (2) to advance to the fourth round of the US Open 2025. Coco Gauff Breaks Down in Tears During On-Court Interview After Advancing to US Open 2025 Third Round With Victory Over Donna Vekic (Watch Video).

Fan Proposes to Girlfriend During US Open 2025 Match

A moment of love at the US Open! Congratulations! 💍#LoveattheUSOpen pic.twitter.com/M3px6ccMM5 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 30, 2025

