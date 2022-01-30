Novak Djokovic, who missed out on Australian Open 2022, congratulated Rafael Nadal for winning his 21st Grand Slam. Nadal became the first men's player to win 21 Grand Slams following his Australian Open 2022 victory over Daniil Medvedev. Djokovic also congratulated runner-up Medvedev for his performance in the tournament.

Congratulations to @RafaelNadal for 21st GS. Amazing achievement. Always impressive fighting spirit that prevailed another time. Enhorabuena 👏🏆👍 @Medwed33 gave it his all out there and played with the passion and determination we have come to expect from him. pic.twitter.com/DsOvK8idNc — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 30, 2022

