Novak Djokovic defeated Flavio Cobolli to enter the Wimbledon 2025 semi-finals on July 9. The Serbian lost the first set 6-7 to the Italian but bounced back right away, winning the second set 6-2. Novak Djokovic went on to register a 6-7(6), 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 win over his younger opponent and entered what is the 14th Wimbledon semi-final of his illustrious career. It is also the 52nd time that he has entered the semi-final stage of a Grand Slam. Novak Djokovic now will face Jannik Sinner in the semi-final with the Italian earlier defeating Ben Shelton despite an injured right elbow. Jannik Sinner Beats Ben Shelton To Reach Wimbledon 2025 Semi-Finals With a Sleeve on His Injured Elbow.

Novak Djokovic Enters Wimbledon 2025 Semi-Finals

Another one to add to the list 👊 Novak Djokovic reaches his 14th #Wimbledon semi-final with a defiant comeback against Flavio Cobolli, winning 6-7(6), 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 on Centre Court 🤩 What a performance from the Serb 💥 pic.twitter.com/NMntCojSTH — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2025

