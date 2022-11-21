Novak Djokovic had a guest waiting to greet him after he won the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin. AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic caught up with the Serbian tennis star after his win over Casper Ruud in the final and the two hugged and greeted each other. They also posed for the cameras, with Djokovic and Ibrahimovic both holding the title.

Novak Djokovic Meets Zlatan Ibrahimovic:

