Regarded as one of the GOATs of the sport, Novak Djokovic showcased his skills during his men's singles US Open 2025 Quarter-Final match, where the 38-year-old managed to not only save a break point but also win a 25-shot rally against his much younger opponent. Djokovic was 5-3 up in the first set but was 30-40 down with Fritz threatening to break serve. However, the Serbian champion player showcased his skills to save a break point, much to the delight of the fans present at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Djokovic eventually ended up winning the first set 6-3 and is currently leading the second set 5-3 in New York. Fans can check out Djokovic's sensational 25-shot rally below. ‘I’m Not Bad, but You’re the GOAT!’ Alexander Bublik Praises Jannik Sinner After World No 1 Beats Kazakh Tennis Star 6–1,6–1,6–1 in US Open 2025 Round of 16 (Watch Video).

Novak Djokovic Supremacy!

Entertainment factor 📈 Djokovic saves break point and comes out on top of a 25-shot rally. pic.twitter.com/qW14CN0nus — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2025

