Rafael Nadal Penned a thanks note to his friend and rival Roger Federer after the Laver Cup match. The 20-time Grand Slam champion bowed out from Tennis with a doubles defeat alongside the Spaniard. The Swiss legend has announced his retirement earlier this month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rafa Nadal (@rafaelnadal)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)