Roger Federer congratulated Lionel Messi and Argentina after their FIFA World Cup 2022 title win. The Swiss tennis legend took to Instagram to share the viral picture of Messi kissing the World Cup title and wrote, "Fairytale stuff Argentina! Time and time again you @leomessi have redefined greatness." Messi's Argentina toppled France in a thrilling final to lift the coveted title in Qatar. Lionel Messi Wakes Up With FIFA World Cup 2022 Trophy in Bed, Wishes ‘Good Morning’ to His Instagram Followers (See Pics).

Roger Federer Congratulates Lionel Messi:

