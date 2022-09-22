Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal engaged in a heartfelt exchange on social media after it was confirmed that they would team up alongside each other in doubles action at Laver Cup 2022. Federer first reacted to the Laver Cup 2022 Day 1 Lineup writing, "Tomorrow night. My last match. Doubles with @RafaelNadal." The Spaniard then retweeted Federer's tweet as he wrote, "An honor and a real pleasure @rogerfederer."

See Their Exchange Here:

An honor and a real pleasure @rogerfederer 🙌🏻 https://t.co/HMVnl1Iu9b — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) September 22, 2022

