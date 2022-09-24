They share 42 grand slam titles between them. But on September 23, 2022 night, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal presented a side that will hopefully break the vicious cycle of toxic masculinity in sports. An unhealthy stereotype tells men to conform to societal expectations of their gender. Federer and Nadal, lovingly called Fedal by their fans, shattered this stereotype and how. The two men were not only ugly crying but doing so while holding hands. And do not ask why these two were shedding tears like there’s no tomorrow. Yes, men cry and there is nothing unmanly about it. Yes, men show their emotions and they should. Fedal-Mania Grips Virat Kohli, Reacts to Rafael Nadal Crying for Roger Federer After Latter’s Tennis Retirement, Calls It, ‘Most Beautiful Sporting Picture Ever’.

Well, for the unversed, Roger Federer retired from the game after a successful 25-year-long career. He played his last professional match, a doubles game partnering Rafael Nadal at Laver Cup 2022. At the end of the game, Roger bid adieu to this game, and his farewell ceremony saw a lot of waterworks! Roger and Mirka Federer Are Most Precious Beans! Photos and Videos From Swiss Legend’s Last Professional Match Will Make You Super Emotional.

FEDAL, YOU ARE LOVE

Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal ugly crying while holding hands together at Federer's farewell, is the single most defining image and memory I can think of that may help recast what "masculinity" is. Men cry. They hold hands. They show feelings. There's nothing "unmanly" about it ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9oA9k1CxNJ — Virat Nehru विराट وراٹ (@6thrat) September 24, 2022

Bromance Like No Other

These two men here @rogerfederer & @RafaelNadal putting the toxic masculinity culture of men's sport to shame! This photograph of two GOATs, holding hands and crying as one retires is epitome of love, honesty, care & true sporting greatness! Getting this framed today itself. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HmtVRGLhu5 — Malayanil (@Malaywho) September 24, 2022

Learn From Them

If Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal can cry on TV while holding hands, then so can you my fellow "sigma males". — Apoorva Srivastava ☯️ (@3__14rate) September 24, 2022

Such a Sight

Fedal, We Will Miss You

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)