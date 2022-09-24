Virat Kohli had nothing short of complete admiration for the moment when Rafael Nadal cried for Roger Federer after the latter officially retired from tennis. Kohli took to social media to share a snap of the moment when Nadal too joined Federer in tears after their Laver Cup 2022 doubles match. He wrote, "Who thought rivals can feel like this towards each other. That’s the beauty of sport. This is the most beautiful sporting picture ever for me."

Virat Kohli Reacts to Rafael Nadal Crying for Roger Federer:

Who thought rivals can feel like this towards each other. That’s the beauty of sport. This is the most beautiful sporting picture ever for me🙌❤️🫶🏼. When your companions cry for you, you know why you’ve been able to do with your god given talent.Nothing but respect for these 2. pic.twitter.com/X2VRbaP0A0 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)