Regarded as one of the all-time Tennis greats, Roger Federer celebrates his 44th birthday today (August 8). Born August 8, 1981, Federer is a former Swiss professional tennis player who has claimed as many as 20 men's Grand Slam titles, including a record eight Wimbledon wins, etching his name as an Open Era legend. Apart from Grand Slams, Federer has an Olympic gold in men's doubles as well, with multiple wins in the Hopman Cup and David Cup, which are team competitions. Federer, who retired in September 2022, remains a fan favourite, with users on social media flooding the internet with birthday wishes for the tennis great on his special day. Check out some of the happy birthday, Roger Federer fans' wishes below. ‘Really Enjoyed…’ Rafael Nadal Shares Post After Legendary Roger Federer Visits Rafael Nadal’s Academy (See Pic).

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, ROGER FEDERER! 🇨🇭👑 El James Bond de tenis, dueño de un estilo y elegancia único y una carrera plagada de títulos y reconocimientos. El hombre que nos hizo amar el tenis está cumpliendo 44 años. ¡Dejale tu saludo! 🎊 @rogerfederer pic.twitter.com/CCP65ERZsW — Franco Herrero 🏟️ (@frankarimm9) August 8, 2025

#Happy_Birthday to One & Only G.O.A.T @rogerfederer missing u so much on court It was great pleasure to watching u on Court, hope your kids will give us same joy and emotions that have been with u #Happy_Birthday_Roger_Federer@usopen @AustralianOpen @Wimbledon @rolandgarros pic.twitter.com/YhBO4YWeAZ — 𝘼𝙡𝙩𝙢𝙖𝙨𝙝 𝙆𝙝𝙖𝙣 (@Altmashk3) August 8, 2025

Happy birthday roger federer ❤️❤️@rogerfederer — Abhishek Anand (@iamabhi995) August 7, 2025

It's Roger Federer's birthday 🥳👏🏻 Hope he has a wonderful birthday with his lovely family! pic.twitter.com/mbU8AwWaSG — hanay (@hanaycp) August 7, 2025

Happy birthday, Roger Federer❤️ The legend turns 44 today and to celebrate, I'm sharing a great example of his elite mindset that allowed him to become one of the best athletes of all time and that inspires me and many others in the most various fields. pic.twitter.com/J9xynjlSYm — Francisco Cunha (@Francisco_19007) August 7, 2025

