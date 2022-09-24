Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer bid goodbye to his professional tennis career on September 23 at Laver Cup 2022. He had his rival and best friend by his side, Rafael Nadal, to play the final match of his pro career. In fact, the 41-year-old had almost everyone from his family to friends to mentors to supporters by his side on this bitter-sweet day. Not to forget his rock solid support, his wife, Mirka Federer. Roger and Mirka have to be the most precious beans in the world. The tennis world has seen Mirka support his husband through the highs and the lows of his career. And she was there for him once again as Roger Federer bawled his eyes out, thanking Mirka. His emotional statement, "she could've stopped me a long time ago. But allowed me and pushed me to carry on playing," would leave a lump in your throat and a tear in your eye. Photos and videos of Roger and Mirka embracing each other, crying, and just being there for each other on this day will always be remembered. More power to you guys. Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic in Tears Along With Roger Federer As Swiss Legend Calls Time On His Career.

Roger and Mirka Federer ❤️

Roger crying during his speech most when talking about his family and especially when explaining what Mirka means to him. She is his rock. More than most people know. pic.twitter.com/op002EAV2S — Olly 🎾🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) September 24, 2022

Mirka Is The Diamond in Roger's Life

Mirka and roger are just😭❤ https://t.co/9CpK5XlhuY — Noha (@mahfouza98) September 23, 2022

We Want What These Two Have

Roger and Mirka Federer. That's it. That's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/9oRm8nyOat — Gaspar Ribeiro Lança (@gasparlanca) September 23, 2022

Picture Perfect

In a world full of chances & coincidences, it was destined for Roger to find Mirka and the rest is history. Their story is far from over❤️@rogerfederer pic.twitter.com/3tJfnEWb5W — Parul (@parul108) September 24, 2022

King and Queen Behaviour

Roger Federer on his wife Mirka and how she supported him on this journey ♥️♥️#ThankYouRoger #RogerFederer pic.twitter.com/vpXsMKa19p — Sports Freak (@OfficialSfreak) September 24, 2022

I AM CRYING...I WILL NOT GET OVER THIS SOON

A love story Thank you for everything Mirka For being the best wife for Roger, for always supporting him, being there for him, for burrowing him to us for one last time We're so thankful and we wish you all the best ♥️ pic.twitter.com/b8Pf8TiySa — Grake #RForever (@myassistired) September 24, 2022

FOREVER

I love Roger, but Mirka is and always has been a Queen. pic.twitter.com/ShErCd9vjX — EB (@eBenito12) September 24, 2022

Everyone Is Crying

Roger with his wife and kids. Even his kids are crying 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/4PczcgY21I — Olly 🎾🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) September 23, 2022

Sweeettt

Roger ❤️ Mirka In this special day, we remember when they played together at the Hopman Cup in 2002 😍#RForever | @rogerfederer pic.twitter.com/Im7BWAc049 — ITF (@ITFTennis) September 23, 2022

