Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer bid goodbye to his professional tennis career on September 23 at Laver Cup 2022. He had his rival and best friend by his side, Rafael Nadal, to play the final match of his pro career. In fact, the 41-year-old had almost everyone from his family to friends to mentors to supporters by his side on this bitter-sweet day. Not to forget his rock solid support, his wife, Mirka Federer. Roger and Mirka have to be the most precious beans in the world. The tennis world has seen Mirka support his husband through the highs and the lows of his career. And she was there for him once again as Roger Federer bawled his eyes out, thanking Mirka. His emotional statement, "she could've stopped me a long time ago. But allowed me and pushed me to carry on playing," would leave a lump in your throat and a tear in your eye. Photos and videos of Roger and Mirka embracing each other, crying, and just being there for each other on this day will always be remembered. More power to you guys. Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic in Tears Along With Roger Federer As Swiss Legend Calls Time On His Career.

Roger and Mirka Federer ❤️

Mirka Is The Diamond in Roger's Life

We Want What These Two Have

Picture Perfect

King and Queen Behaviour

I AM CRYING...I WILL NOT GET OVER THIS SOON

FOREVER

Everyone Is Crying

Sweeettt

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)