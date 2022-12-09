Widely regarded as one of the greatest players ever the grace the game of tennis, Roger Federer was denied entry to visit Wimbledon and have a cup of tea. Federer who is a member of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, courtesy of his eight Wimbledon titles, was returning from Tokyo after a sponsor visit. In the midway, he stopped in London to consult a doctor about his injured knee. After the check-up, Federer still had two hours left and thought about going to Wimbledon for a cup of tea. He however did not tell the Wimbledon authorities beforehand and was stopped by a security guard for not carrying his membership card. In The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, the Swiss superstar revealed the incident. Roger Federer Sums up his Tokyo Trip, Writes 'Loved Spending Time in Such a Special Place' in his Instagram Post (See Pics).

Federer Denied Access To Wimbledon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Daily Show (@thedailyshow)

