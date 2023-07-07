Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden will be gearing up for the first round of Wimbledon 2023 on Friday, July 7, 2023. Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden will be facing Guillermo Duran and Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the first round. The match has a probable starting time of 03.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of Wimbledon 2023 in India. Fans will be able to watch Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden vs Guillermo Duran and Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Wimbledon 2023 match on Star Sports 2, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD Channels. Meanwhile, the Disney+ Hotstar app will provide the live streaming of this game in India. Wimbledon 2023: Mirra Andreeva Moves Into Third Round After Barbora Krejcikova Retires From Match.

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden vs Guillermo Duran and Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Wimbledon 2023 Live Streaming Online

