Having lost the serve, Novak Djokovic during the Wimbledon 2023 final match smashed his racquet into the net post. As the final went into fifth set frustration was building up inside Djokovic. The Serb somehow managed to win the fourth set after losing two in a row but after Spain’s Alcaraz scored a point after a stretched rally, the seven-time Grand Slam winner lost his cool and broke his racquet.

Novak Djokovic Angrily Smashes Racquet Against Net Pole

