On July 16, Carlos Alcaraz wrote his name in history books by defeating 23-time Grand Slam Champion Novak Djokovic in the summit clash of Wimbledon 2023 in a five-set thriller. His sensational win has set the social medial on fire and the tennis fraternity has in praise of the Spaniard. However, post his epic triumph, the video of him dropping the Wimbledon 2023 Trophy on Live TV during an interview with CNN channel has also created quite a buzz on social media. We Copied a Little of Andy Murray, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic: Carlos Alcaraz’s Coach Juan Carlos Ferrero on Wimbledon 2023 Triumph

Carlos Alcaraz Drops Wimbledon 2023 Trophy on Live TV During an Interview

Wimbledon men's champion Carlos Alcaraz came dangerously close to dropping his prize trophy on CNN This Morning pic.twitter.com/kArQtWdxzl — CNN (@CNN) July 17, 2023

