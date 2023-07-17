The nearly five-hour Wimbledon 2023 men's final between Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Serbia's Novak Djokovic was an instant match, and it had the star-studded spectator power at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London, United Kingdom. Hollywood celebrities like Hugh Jackman, Brad Pitt, Andrew Garfield, Emma Watson, Daniel Craig, Rachel Weisz, Ariana Grande, Tom Hiddleston, Nick Jonas, Idris Elba, and Cliff Richard attended the Men's singles finals. Mohanlal at Wimbledon 2023: Malayalam Star Looks Dapper as He Shares Pics While Enjoying Tennis Match in London!.

Check Out The Celebrities Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

Check Out Another Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)