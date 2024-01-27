India's sports fraternity erupted into joy and ecstasy when Rohan Bopanna won the Australian Open 2024 title on Saturday, January 27. The Indian tennis star, aged 43, became the oldest player to win a Grand Slam with this victory and received accolades all over for his spectacular performances which won him this honour at the Rod Laver Arena, alongside his partner Matthew Ebden. The Indo-Australian pair defeated Italy's Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori 7-6, 7-5 to win the title. Sachin Tendulkar, Neeraj Chopra and several members of India's sporting fraternity have come out and lauded the 43-year-old for this incredible achievement. 'I'm at Level 43, Not Age….' Rohana Bopanna's Heartfelt Winning Speech After Australian Open 2024 Men's Doubles Title Win Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Sachin Tendulkar Congratulates Rohan Bopanna

Your moment can arrive anytime, anywhere. Just ask @rohanbopanna, who at 43, seized it on the grand stage of the @AustralianOpen. Keep training, keep dreaming and be prepared to step up when your time comes. 🏆🕒 🎾#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/WdDGzjfufW — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 27, 2024

'What an Inspiration'

What an inspiration! A story of pure grit, determination and perseverance 👏 Congratulations @rohanbopanna on winning the Australian Open Championship, and on being honored with the Padmashree award. You deserve it all and more. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/zP0QHY5sNK — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) January 27, 2024

'Absolute Champion'

At 43, The eldest to win a Grand Slam title in the Open Era. Absolute champion, Rohan Bopanna. The stuff of dreams and one of India's most inspirational sporting story to become a Doubles Champion at the #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/tbae5y6wgf — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) January 27, 2024

PT Usha Lauds Rohan Bopanna

Congratulations dear @rohanbopanna on this fantastic achievement! You have proven that age is just a number and that nothing is impossible if you put your heart and soul into it. Proud moment for all of us indeed. https://t.co/Mhu6IPQElR — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) January 27, 2024

Neeraj Chopra Praises Rohan Bopanna's Effort

Congratulations @rohanbopanna for winning your maiden #AusOpen Doubles title! An incredible effort of not giving up and pushing your limits on the court every time. 🇮🇳 Wouldn’t have been possible without your partner Matthew Ebden and the team behind. 👏 — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) January 27, 2024

'HISTORIC feat' Indeed!

Anil Kumble Lauds Rohan Bopanna

Heartiest congratulations @rohanbopanna and Matt Ebden for winning the Australian Open Doubles title! #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/BqGW2upNQ8 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) January 27, 2024

'What a Story'

What a story. What an inspiration @rohanbopanna .

Congratulations on becoming the #AusOpen Doubles Champion. pic.twitter.com/8NC1NVdboH— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 27, 2024

Dinesh Karthik's Message for Rohan Bopanna

Looks like you’ve found the secret to turning back the clock - just win a Grand Slam doubles title at 43! Congratulations to you & Ebden on winning the men's doubles Australian Open title. Hats off, @rohanbopanna! 🎾 🏆🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Zwan2hoE8a — DK (@DineshKarthik) January 27, 2024

