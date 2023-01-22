Sania Mirza continues her last grand slam campaign as Sania Mirza and Anna Danilina will be facing Alison Van Uytvanck and Anhelina Kalinina in a second-round match in women's doubles at the Australian Open 2023 on Sunday, January 22. The match will be played at the Melbourne Park and is set to start at approximately 7:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports 5 will provide live telecast of this match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this contest on the SonyLIV app and website.

Sania Mirza and Anna Danilina Doubles Match Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Plenty of brilliant 🎾 headed our way to make for a sorted Sunday ✅🥳 Witness the big names take to the court at #AO2023, LIVE on #SonyLIV!#Swiatek #Tsitsipas #SaniaMirza #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/gUFzfnZ94D — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) January 21, 2023

