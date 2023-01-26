Sania Mirza is currently playing her last grand slam in the ongoing Australian Open 2023. Although She got eliminated in the second rounds of the Women's doubles, she progressed to the finals of the mixed doubles event partnering with Rohan Bopanna. As she completed her victory in the semifinals, her 4-year-old son Izhaan came running into the court from the spectator's seat in celebration of his mother's win. Sania lifted him and kissed him showing her love and making the special moment further special. Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna Enter Final of Australian Open 2023 Mixed Doubles; Beat Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski.

Wholesome Moment From Sania Mirza and Her Son

Wholesome content alert 👶@MirzaSania's son, Izhaan, ran out on court to celebrate her reaching the #AusOpen mixed doubles final 🥰#AO2023 pic.twitter.com/VLiHGSRgiN — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 25, 2023

