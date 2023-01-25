Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna have entered the mixed doubles final at the Australian Open 2023 with a victory over Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski on Wednesday, January 25. The Indian duo beat the pair of Skupski and Krawczyk 7-6(5) 6-7(5) 10-6 to make it to the final, which will be played on January 28.

Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna in Mixed Doubles Final at Australian Open 2023:

SANIA MIRZA AND ROHAN BOPANNA THROUGH TO THE AUSTRALIAN OPEN MIXED DOUBLES FINALS Our pair got better of the 3rd seed and reigning Wimbledon champs of the last 2 years in the SF [SF]Mirza🇮🇳/Bopanna🇮🇳 d. (3)Skupski🇬🇧/Krawczyk🇺🇲 : 7-6(5) 6-7(5) 10-6 pic.twitter.com/kj6TcWYGKw — Indian Tennis Daily (ITD) (@IndTennisDaily) January 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)